Tom from Mid Sussex stormed through the BGT auditions and semi-finals with his amazing singing voice to make it into third place in the public vote in the final on Sunday June 6, 2022.

But after the four celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - heaped praise on him for a pitch-perfect rendition of 'I Who Have Nothing', Tom admitted he had nothing in the pipeline as regards a future performance.

"So what comes next? I'm not too sure. I genuinely don't know. I'm hoping that I get another chance to perform at some point and I get to continue to make music and sing. But at the moment I've got nothing concrete, nothing planned," Tom said.

Tom Ball singing in the final of Britain's Got Talent on ITV

"It would be nice if Simon Cowell came back with something. I know he doesn't give out contracts any more so I very much doubt Simon will. But it depends who was watching – if there was anyone who liked me enough to give me an opportunity."

Amanda Holden will certainly be hoping Tom gets snapped up by a big show. In her judge’s comments live on ITV she rashly pledged: "That was an unbelievable, unforgettable performance. If you are not at the London Palladium by the end of the year I will eat my knickers!"

Tom, who must be the nicest guy we have ever interviewed said: "I'm hoping she doesn't have to carry through that promise!"

So what was BGT like for this popular teacher?

"Genuinely it's been a bit of a dream. That's the best way I can describe it. It really hasn't landed with me yet that I was on TV and that I'm getting this amount of messages of absolute love.

"It's crazy but every single person I've met and worked with at BGT has been so lovely and supportive. They are a massive, massive team behind the scenes. You really don't see the number of people they have got there. I don't think the crew get enough recognition. They were absolutely amazing."

And his verdict on the judges?

He had high praise for them too. "They were absolutely genuine. We had waiting areas and our own little rooms where we could relax and eat our dinners and David [Walliams] was out there having chats with us all. He came up on stage before the cameras went live to wish us all luck. David is - well they all are - really genuine, lovely people. I spoke to all of them individually which is a bit of a dream - I'm not going to lie!"

Tom said he got to make all the decisions about what he sang and wore - but there was plenty of support on hand.

"It was a conversation of course [with the production team]. They needed to make sure that the rights were available - I don't know the process of getting a song on TV - but ultimately it was my decision. It's been my decisions right the way through which was lovely. It was down to me what I was singing and what I was wearing.

"They obviously brought things like my costume, for example. They went out and bought my suits for me but they came along with three options for me and said 'Tom, which one do you like?' So I was able to choose the suit I wanted to wear. So it was a lovely experience."

Tom had said he was a big fan of Les Miserables which had caused this newspaper to speculate in advance of the Final that he might sing 'Bring Him Home'.

"It was one I was considering doing for a little while but through discussions with the team at Britain's Got Talent we thought it was probably best to stick with the same kind of genre I had done at previous performances - more of a James Bond-esque theme. It would have been a real gamble to stray from the format that I had been fortunate enough had worked for me."

The final note he sang drew enormous praise. Alesha Dixon said: "When I look back it was like you were in your third gear in the auditions, you went into fourth gear in the semi-finals and then you just moved into fifth gear. The way you were grounded and centred in that performance to reach that pinnacle moment at the end was perfection. Congratulations Tom - you smashed it!"

But Tom had not been confident a week earlier that he would smash it.

"I was a little bit worried about it I am not going to deny. About a week before I had a singing lesson and it wasn't going as well as I was hoping and so I was a little bit anxious about whether that note was going to happen. But eventually about half a week ago I thought, no that's fine I've got it. It should be OK."

David Walliams had promised he was going to found the Tom Ball fan club and be the first paid-up member. Was Tom going to hold him to that?

"I will try!" he laughed.

He said there was something very special about BGT.

"Well it is the biggest show, isn't it? I think after two years of it not being on TV we didn't quite realise how much we were going to miss it."

At the end of the Final, he told hosts Ant and Dec that he would be back at school teaching on Tuesday June 7.

"After my first audition the students went a little bit mad along with the teachers - they were energetic and lovely. It was all so good and positive. I imagine this first week is going to be something similar with students coming up to me. It's going to be quite difficult getting those lessons started, because I am sure they have got 101 questions. But it's important to respond to them."

His pupils had been in awe when Tom had spoken to them a couple of weeks earlier to reveal his BGT dream. He said to them then: "I am 23 and I am a teacher from West Sussex. Today I am going to talk to you about dreams. To follow your dreams takes hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I am not going to lie to you, you will face setbacks in your life. You have got to take risks and aim high."As well as your teacher I have another passion in my life. When I was your age sat in a school like this I wanted to be a singer. I know I don’t look Iike I could stand on stage and be the next Justin Bieber, but recently I took a risk and I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent."When I step out on stage live to the nation I am stepping out for you to prove that if you have a dream you have got to take a chance on yourself. Believe in you and it can change your life forever.”

Speaking to SussexWorld after the Finals, Tom said: "I think the best moment of my time on BGT was telling my students. It was genuinely a shock to them.”

He also admitted that following your dream really was tough.

"It is! I don't think I have ever worked so hard for a performance in my life. I was fortunate enough to be given some coaching by BGT with the most amazing vocal coach. She asked me to follow a daily routine. She urged me to take ginger shots and tumeric shots to reduce inflammation in my voice."

His dream is still to be in Les Miserables.

"Oh yes, 100 per cent. If I ever get to go into Les Mis that will be me done. I will be happy. I don't need to do anything else. I just want to be in Les Mis - one night! Ideally as Valjean but I know that would be a bit of an ask!"

Tom has special cause to want to be in that show.

"My mum discovered my singing talent. She used to pick me up from school every single day and we'd listen to the same soundtrack and that was the Les Mis original cast and we would sing along to all the songs. She decided let's put him into a theatre club and let's get him some singing lessons and see where this goes. Thankfully she did!"

Tom has inspired so many students. But who inspired him?

"My family inspired me. My father has worked incredibly hard all his life. He has never not worked. He has always been striving to do his best. The same with my mum. I was brought up in a household were both my mum and my dad were incredibly hard working. So they instilled that in me. I hope!"

No other family member has gone on to sing in the way that Tom has - although he said his mum and his sister had great voices. "The closest person in my family who does sing is my grandma. She sings in a church choir."

The family will soon count an extra member – Tom’s new wife. His fiancee Hannah was in the audience. "We do have a date for a wedding. It is October this year. We are getting married in Bolney [Sussex]."

Amazing news for an amazing teacher.

Simon Cowell said it all beautifully: "You know what Tom, so far you've been really, really, really good and I thought coming into the final what a fantastic line-up we've got tonight. I am really happy. And I really like everyone."Then I was thinking it's a cute story isn't it - a teacher with a good voice. Tonight you were a teacher with an amazing voice. Whether you like that kind of music doesn't matter. Talent is talent and I am now seeing your name which is West End, leading part. You're interesting, you're talented, you're a nice person - I mean you are amazing."

Tom is amazing. His pupils, his fiancee, his parents, his family and millions of BGT followers all know that to be true.