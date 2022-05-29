Tom Ball, a secondary school teacher who said he was from near Brighton, had a standing ovation from both the audience and the four judges on the ITV juggernaut which returned to primetime on Sunday April 17.

With his father and his fiancee in the audience, Tom sang Writing's On The Wall by Sam Smith.

But the big question for his pupils and the rest of the nation is will he have been selected for the live semi-finals?

These start to broadcast on Monday May 30 at 8pm on ITV.

They continue at the same time every night until Friday.

The Final of the show will be on Sunday June 5 at 7.30pm.

All four judges gave the 23-year-old a resounding 'yes' to go through to the next stage of BGT – but it is still unknown as to whether he has been selected for one of the coveted semi-final positions.

ITV is keeping the names under wraps – except those that got a guaranteed place with the ‘Golden Buzzer.’

At the time, head judge Simon Cowell said as he welcomed Tom to the stage: "You look very happy," to which Tom said he was very excited.

He said he loved being a secondary school teacher. "The kids don't know I'm here. I wanted it to be a surprise."

"What if it goes badly?" Simon asked.

But it didn't go badly - even though Tom admitted he had only ever sung to about one member of his class before.

He said he was compared to Michael Ball 'quite a lot' and his surname helped as well!

After his stunning performance, judge co-host Dec Donnelly joked: "Go to the top of the class, Tom Ball!"

David Walliams said: "You never forget a good teacher. How lucky your kids are to have you because you seem such a lovely person. You've got this exceptional talent."