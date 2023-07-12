NationalWorldTV
Camera crews spotted in East Sussex filming new series of ITV's 'Grace'

Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST

Sections of Hove Lagoon were cordoned off as filming of the hit series took place.

A police van, car and unmarked vehicle were all spotted by the lagoon as the filming took place.

The scene was part of filming for the latest series of ITV crime drama Grace, and camera crews took over the lagoon to make the show.

Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series 'Grace'. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A cast of extras also walked around the set, including forensics and detectives.

Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie MitchellCamera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie MitchellCamera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Camera crews have been spotted in East Sussex filming a new series of the hit ITV series ‘Grace’. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
