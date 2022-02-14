The Channel 4 series follows a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

The show is looking for people of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers. And is keen to hear from people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

Hunted is produced by Shine TV, the makers of The Island and MasterChef.

For anyone interested in applying, they can do so hereThe closing date for applications is Feb 28, 2022. Filming will take place in June 2022.

Applicants must be 18+ in order to apply to take part in the series. For more information on how Shine processes your data, click here.