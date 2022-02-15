Hit Channel 4 show hosted by Mel Giedroyc looking for talented Sussex woodworkers for next series

Hit Channel 4 show Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker is looking for talented woodworkers from Sussex to take part in its next series.

Handmade: Britain' s Best Woodworker – made by Plimsoll Productions – is returning for a second series

In the forthcoming competition series, Mel will introduce some of the country’s most talented craftspeople, as they battle it out to be crowned 'Britain’s Best Woodworker'.

Wood isn't just good - it's magnificent, and in skilful hands it can be transformed into the most spectacular of objects. The next series will celebrate the beauty of the raw material and the craftsmanship of those who are good at working with it.

Mel rules the workshop as each week, the woodworkers will compete against each other with a big build that supersizes the skills they've honed at home, and a surprise challenge that tests their core skills.

The woodworkers will fight hammer and nail, building wonderful works of wood in just two days that combine epic scale with fine craftsmanship and cutting-edge design. But they'll have to impress the judges to remain in the competition.

The casting team are now looking for applicants, with filming set to take place in spring and summer this year. Anyone with a passion for wood is encouraged to apply – and the competition is open to anyone in the UK over the age of 18.

Those interested in applying to take part in the televised competition are asked to email Plimsoll Productions at [email protected]