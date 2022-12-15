Chichester Cinema at New Park is launching Feel Good Fridays as winter begins to bite for everyone.

New Park

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said the venue was introducing monthly Friday morning movie screenings including a hot drink for less than a fiver. In a bid to support and bolster the local community through the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis, Chichester Cinema at New Park is introducing a series of Feel Good Friday screenings on selected Friday mornings throughout the winter.

“Starting on Friday 16 December with the brand-new film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, tickets will cost just £3 for adults and £1 for children including a free cup of tea or coffee with each adult ticket bought.

“Other titles that will feature as part of the cinema’s monthly Feel Good Fridays include A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks in January. Followed by the yet to be released Western The Old Way, directed by Brett Donowho and starring Nicholas Cage.”

Cinema director and programmer of Chichester Cinema at New Park Walter Francisco comments: “We hope our Feel Good Fridays helps a little during these difficult times. Supporting and giving back to our local community is an important part of our ethos here at Chichester Cinema. As winter begins to bite, we’re delighted to give families and film lovers an opportunity to enjoy a good film and a warm drink for less than five pounds.”

“Feel Good Fridays are just one of a number of Chichester Cinema’s initiatives focused on giving back to the community. The independent cinema also supports the work of local charity Parents and Carers Support Organisation (PACSO) and The Apuldram Centre.”

