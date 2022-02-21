Cinephiles all over West Sussex are sure to rejoice at the news that Cineworld has announced a day to celebrate and soak up cinema with dramatically reduced ticket prices.

Whether you are interested in watching the new Batman film, or feel like laying back and taking a trip down the river Nile with Hercule Poirot, be it in IMAX, Superscreen or even 4DX, all tickets will be hugely reduced to just £3 thanks to Cineworld Day.

Chichester cinema celebrates Cineworld Day!

As part of the Cineworld Day celebration, some of 2021’s biggest blockbuster favourites will also be brought back in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX such as, Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.Additionally, as a limited time offer, customers can also receive 50% off their first month of Unlimited with the code BATMAN50 when you pay monthly or 10% off annual memberships with BATMAN10.

Cineworld Day will take place on Saturday, February 26.

Stuart Crane, vice president of film for Cineworld Group comments: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers to our first Cineworld Day, where for one day only on Saturday February 26th, they can experience all of the latest movies in all of the Cineworld formats for only £3, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen."