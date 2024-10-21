Crawley film makers hope to 'inspire the town and give a sense of town pride' with short film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new short film has been made and produced in Crawley.

Get Nick Back was the outcome of a 25-week Film & Screen Saturday Club delivered by CFI Academy as part of the National Saturday Club programme.

The project was generously funded by the BFI and supported by Crawley College. CFI MEDIA, which is a Community Interest Company based in Crawley inside Crawley Museum, worked closely with Joanna Tolley, the Widening Participation Manager from the Chichester College Group (CCG), throughout the process.

During the programme, under the guidance of lead filmmaking mentor Callum Johnston, they delivered workshops, talks, and hands-on training with the aim of engaging 13-16-year-olds from the local community.

Callum Johnston, creative director of CFI Media, said: “The goal was for these young filmmakers to create a short film, gaining valuable skills and experience along the way.

“In collaboration with one of our partnering initiatives, Meet Your Filmmaker, the young filmmakers teamed up with Ashleigh-Ann French, who was completing her year-long training with CFI. Ashleigh-Ann led the project, supporting the group in writing and directing the final piece.

“Our focus on set was ensuring the young filmmakers worked alongside industry professionals, giving them an authentic experience of a live film production and helping them understand the intricacies of filmmaking from pre-production to the final cut.”

A preview and Q&A about the film was heled at Crawley College recently. The final version of the film will be available on youtube next week.

Oscar with the clapperboard

CFI Media has also secured funding for Crawley's first ever film festival called Crawley Film Festival.

Callum said: “CFI's mission in the town is to help shape and inspire the town and give a sense of town pride in place yet importantly help young people breakthrough into the film industry.”