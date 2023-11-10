Dance First among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Gabriel Byrne plays the Parisian literary giant, bon-vivant, philanderer and recluse Samuel Becket in biopic Dance First. Byrne is ably supported by a stellar cast which includes Maxine Peake, Aidan Quinn and Sandrine Bonnaire and directed by James Marsh (Theory of Everything, Man on Wire).

Animal Kingdom (contributed pic)

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set on a secluded farm. Their rural idyll is thrown into turmoil with the arrival of an uninvited stranger…

Typist Artist Pirate King were the words discovered under ‘occupation’ in the passport of the forgotten Sunderland artist Audrey Amiss, by film-maker Carol Morley when researching her new film of the same name. This heart-warming and funny road movie sees Kelly Macdonald as the psychiatric nurse chauffeuring the artist played by the versatile Monica Dolan (W1A, Appropriate Adult) back home. Both Morley and Dolan will attend the Q&A at New Park Cinema this Saturday.

A road movie of a different kind is Driving Madeleine, part of the annual French Film Festival. A 92 year-old hires a driver to take her to her retirement home. In The Animal Kingdom a family battles a mysterious malady sweeping through France and causing people to mutate into strange hybrid creatures. French heartthrob Romain Duris (The Beat My Heart Skipped) stars in this gripping and uplifting high-concept thriller.