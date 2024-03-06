Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Timothy Spall star in a period comedy-drama, called Wicked Little Letters, which follows the story of a group of women who set out to solve the mystery of who is writing ‘scandalous and obscene’ letters to people in Littlehampton.

Tim Mackew, from Maltravers Street in Arundel, works in the Arundel Antiques Centre – which was one of several shops given an historic makeover in the film.

"We dressed out our windows and changed our shop front so it could be dated back to the 1920s,” said. “I thought Arundel looked fabulous – it was awesome.

"We went to see Wicked Little Letters on the opening night at Arundel Town Hall. It was fabulous – a great movie and so nice to see the whole town featured and put on the map, if you like. Everyone was applauding at the end.

"Arundel has always deserved the exposure but that film really made a huge difference. We loved it.

"People are already coming in and talking about it. A lot of the shops are making the most of the opportunity."

Directed by Thea Sharrock, Wicked Little Letters was released on Friday, February 23. Click here to read our review.

Filmed in Arundel and Worthing, Littlehampton is at the centre of the real-life story. You can discover the true story of Edith Swan and Rose Gooding, and what happened when their friendship turned sour, at Littlehampton Museum.

Initially, the production team were looking to shoot ‘in the true location of the story’ – Littlehampton.

"However, unfortunately, it is a far cry away from how it looked 100 years ago,” the Sussex Film Office said.

A spokesperson added: “Although the team were also looking into Norfolk as a filming location, they presented Arundel and Worthing, and the director fell in love.”

People in Littlehampton were asked for their thoughts on the decision by the producers to film Wicked Little Letters elsewhere.

Abby Shepherd told the Littlehampton Gazette: “It’s a shame as if it’s a Littlehampton story, it should be filmed here in Littlehampton.

"Arundel and Worthing have much grander outlook across the sea and in the towns but Littlehampton hasn’t.”

Edward Green agreed. He said: “It’s nice [that Littlehampton is in the spotlight] but it’s not actually filmed here which annoys me.

"There’s nothing wrong with Littlehampton. I was disappointed to find out where it was actually filmed. It’s a shame.

“Arundel is very idyllic and historically visited.”

Tracy Peppiatt said she was ‘not too aware of the actual story’ and is looking forward to watching the film.

"I think it’s fantastic they are basing it in Littlehampton, even if they’re not showing it in Littlehampton,” she added.

"It’s their loss. We all know it’s lovely here. If you show somewhere as too nice, everyone is going to come. I will look out for the film now I know it’s based here and about a true story.

“We live in Yapton. I think it’s lovely here because you can walk along here away from the main road. Wonderful beach. Not too crowded. Always nice and clean. Nice cafés. I think it’s a lovely place and a bit underrated.

"It can only be positive that Sussex is on the big screen.”

Jane Way it ‘probably is a shame’ that Littlehampton wasn’t chosen as a filming location.

“We were just having coffee saying how beautiful the houses are,” she said. “It once was a very posh place to be but it went off the radar a bit.

“There’s so much going on here and perhaps the film industry hasn’t caught up.

"Other places deserve a chance to be visited. We were just likening it to Glastonbury. It’s an eclectic, out there kind of place. It is lovely.

"You see the same people dog walking, pushing push chairs. It’s a good place to be for all age groups. Various things for families to do and a lovely walk down the prom.”

Tracy Ewers said residents have ‘got to be grateful for the story getting out there’ – ‘even if it might not be filmed in Littlehampton’.

"It’s not quite as aesthetically attractive or beautiful as Arundel is,” she said. “I’d rather have the story out there and made.

“It’s fabulous that Sussex is being shown on the big screen.”

1 . Wicked Little Letters filming Filming took place in Arundel for Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Wicked Little Letters filming Filming took place in Arundel for Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . DSC04007.JPG Abby Shepherd and Edward Green on Littlehampton seafront. Photo: Henry Bryant

4 . DSC04014.JPG Jane Way and Tracy Peppiatt on Littlehampton seafront Photo: Henry Bryant