Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (12a), (134 mins), Cineworld Cinemas.

Rather like my cat – and without her charm – Dungeons & Dragons certainly sags in the middle. But by the end, it will have won you over with its mix of wisecracks, rollicking adventure, terrific visual effects and quirky characters. It’s enjoyable nonsense – which is just as well because there’s no doubt that this is the first of many Dungeons & Dragons films to come.

There is absolutely nothing here that you won’t have seen elsewhere. There are elements of the Marvels; there is a huge whiff of Harry Potter; there’s an aroma of The Lord of the Rings. In fact, there’s a little bit of pretty much every epic fantasy adventure that has ever been made. You certainly wouldn’t call it ground-breaking in any way. But what it does do is mix up all the elements to get something just slightly different – and by the time the credits roll, it’s has certainly proved a pretty winning formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gist is that Edgin (Chris Pine) is a charmer and a thief, a dodgy guy with a decent heart who kicks it all off by escaping from jail where he’s been languishing for “grand larceny and skulduggery”. And what a cracking word that is. It sums up the sense of adventure that runs throughout the film. But the point is that he’s been a bad boy only because the really bad people murdered his wife. His big hope is that he can find the magic thingummybob that will allow him to resurrect her. The problem is that in his quest he neglects his daughter who falls into the hands of the biggest crook of them all, Forge – undoubtedly the biggest delight of the film because it is played by Hugh Grant in a total, complete, 100 per cent reprise of his Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez as Holga and Chris Pine as Edgi

He's the same preening, cowardly, self-serving villain, and you can’t help wondering how Grant has been allowed to get away with serving up one of his own greatest hits in its every last detail. Except you are glad that he has. And you kind of wish there was more of him in the film – especially in those soggy bits in the middle where it rambles completely off the boil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad