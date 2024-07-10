East Sussex residents are invited to a special film screening

Community members watching Shades of Sussex at a local event in Charleston in Lewes

A Lewes-based nonprofit organisation will present their film "Shades of Sussex" in Hastings and Lewes this July.

Diversity Resource International (DRI) C.I.C. is a nonprofit organisation based in Lewes that supports ethnically diverse and migrant communities.

Their feature film, "Shades of Sussex" celebrates the multi-generational experiences of individuals from the global majority living in Sussex - their challenges, achievements and journeys.

The film was originally released in 2022. However, between 2023 and 2024, DRI extended the film to include the perspectives of four young individuals, with the hope of reaching and inspiring the next generation.

Up to this date, they have hosted screenings across different locations in East Sussex including Eastbourne, Newhaven, Brighton, and Lewes.

Now, they are inviting community members to the last two screenings supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lewes District Council, Lewes Depot, and Vandu Languages:

Screening in Hastings: hosted at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings TN34 1JX, on Thursday the 18th of July, the screening will start at 6:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided for everyone who joins. The DRI team will host a short discussion at the end of the film to gather feedback.

Screening in Lewes: expected to be the largest event for Shades of Sussex, the film will be screened at Lewes Depot Cinema on the 30th of July, starting at 5:30 pm. Attendees will receive a complimentary glass of wine and refreshments. At the end of the film, there will be a reflective Creative Writing Workshop free of charge.

Both events are completely free, and travel expenses for attendees can be reimbursed. It is recommended to arrive 10-15 minutes early to enjoy drinks and refreshments before the start.

"We are inviting people from all ages and all walks of life [...] we are doing everything we can to provide attendees with a great experience beyond the film, and provide a safe space to discuss their ideas and feedback after watching these inspiring stories" shared DRI.

Award-winning poets John Agard and Grace Nichols are featured in Shades of Sussex, as well as 11 other community members starting from the age of 20 years old.