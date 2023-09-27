Family Fridays after school screenings in Hastings
Head along to the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town for a taste of the magic of cinema. Round off the week at a new series of monthly Friday afternoon screenings aimed at all the family. With every screening there will be an fun added activity - a singalong, live music, or arts and crafts activities.
Screenings take place every last Friday of the month at the boutique cinema in Hastings, which is co-run by volunteers.
The launch of the series is this Friday 29 September with The Greatest Showman, plus singalong! Coco, Sing and Home Alone follow later this year. All tickets to all Family Fridays screenings are £5 and run from 4pm – 6pm. Doors open at 3.30pm for pre-film snacks and activities. You can find the Electric Palace cinema at 39a High Street. www.electricpalacecinema.com
Screenings coming up:
The Greatest Showman – with singalong! - Friday 29 September
Coco – with Day of the Dead craft activities – dress spooky! - Friday 27 October (during half-term holiday)
Sing – with live music performance - Friday 24 November
Home Alone – 25th Anniversary screening with Christmas wrapping recycled art activity – dress Christmassy! - Friday 22 December