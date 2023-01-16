Consequently Cady – the last thing Gemma wants or has ever prepared for – comes to live with her, coincidentally just as she is putting the finishing touches to M3GAN, a Model 3 Generative Android which looks and acts like precisely the new friend grieving Cady needs. The genius in Gemma’s flawed plan is that the longer her girlbot spends with her “primary user” (ie Cady), the more she learns to anticipate her human friend’s needs and wants. It's a nice plan – all the while you can safely and effectively say “M3GAN, turn off” and reduce the creepy, super self-possessed pseudo-creature to glassy-eyed silence. But what happens when M3GAN refuses to power down? And what happens when M3GAN, programmed to protect Cady, starts taking her duties rather too diligently? The annoying dog next door, indeed the annoying neighbour and also the bullying thug at the open-air school… Poor things, they really, really weren’t to know, were they. If you can accept M3GAN’s creation, then you have got to admire the film’s logic as Frankenstein’s creature turns on her Frankenstein. It’s just a little bit late – with M3GAN about to be launched on an unsuspecting world as the must-have addition to your cosy family nest – when Gemma starts to think “Uh oh, maybe this really wasn’t such a good idea after all.” When M3GAN starts to answer back, Gemma finally realises M3GAN really wasn’t the kind of playmate she should have been lining up for her niece. But then again, poor singleton super-brain Gemma was hardly to know that intelligence, artificial or real, is never going to be enough by itself.