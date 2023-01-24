Review: Bank of Dave, Netflix, (107 mins)

Bank of Dave

Downton and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, so likeable in pretty much everything he does, is a villain again in his latest Netflix adventure – though a villain of a very different kind to the chilling Hector Blake he so sinisterly embodied in the deliciously dark I Came By. No, this time he is a more civilised baddie, the establishment banking expert Sir Charles who is prepared to play exceedingly dirty when a northern upstart threatens London’s cosy monopoly on all things banking.

Bank of Dave is the “true-ish” story of Dave Fishwick, delightfully played by Rory Kinnear as the working-class Burnley businessman and self-made millionaire who is the perfect anti-Scrooge, a man determined to lend his money out purely to help other people. Anything he makes back he gives to charity – a model that works so well that he now wants to set himself up as a bank which is when he runs into Sir Charles, a man determined that banking should remain the province of the bankers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave summons a London lawyer (Joel Fry) to help him secure all the permissions he needs from the banking regulators. Which is when Sir Charles (Hugh Bonneville who lives near Midhurst) meanly intervenes, ensuring Dave gets charged with loan-sharking. A criminal record would debar him, you see. But Dave and particularly his lawyer Hugh are made of tougher stuff. We are soon in familiar territory. Fisherman’s Friends, maybe The Duke, possibly The Full Monty too – the little guy taking on the big corporations armed only with the mighty weapon of his own decency.

Advertisement Hide Ad