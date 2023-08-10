BREAKING
Film star Cate Blanchett pulls out of Chichester film festival over strike

Film star Cate Blanchett has pulled out of the Chichester International Film Festival because of ongoing industrial action in the US.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST
Cate Blanchett - pic by Steven CheeCate Blanchett - pic by Steven Chee
Cate was due to make an appearance at the festival which is featuring a section of films looking back at her work this year. But she said felt it would be wrong to attend in view of the ongoing strike.

Cate said: “I am honoured that Chichester Film Festival is screening a retrospective of my work and was looking forward to being present for a direct, buoyant and robust audience discussion regarding Tár, a film which I am extremely proud to have been part of as both an executive producer and actor. Even though Tár has already been released I am sensitive to the fact that it was produced by a currently struck company, so while my union is in the midst of vital negotiations, I feel it inappropriate to attend.”

Worthing-based freelance critic, curator and film historian Pamela Hutchinson will give a talk on Blanchett at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival (Mon, August 21, 11am) – her roles from the young Queen Elizabeth to brutal Lydia Tár, the seductive older women in Carol and Notes on a Scandal to the high-society hysteria of Blue Jasmine.

And then after a screening of Blanchett’s film Tár, the hope was that Cate would be there in person for a Q&A.

This year’s festival is – after 31 years – Roger Gibson's final festival as artistic director. This festival is dedicated to the late great film critic Derek Malcolm (1932-2023).

Roger is promising the best festival ever, with the usual array of premieres and previews (over 25 UK premieres this year) from around the world; plus a variety of retrospectives - including Hugh Bonneville, Blanchett and Jean-Luc Godard; enlightening talks; Silent Cinema; open-air screenings; and special guests.

