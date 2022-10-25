The show is on the search for Britain’s best woodworker.

Chloe Hook, 21, is the programme's youngest contestant, and alongside showcasing her skills on primetime TV she is working towards a Craft MA at the University.

In 2021 she graduated from Brighton with a BA (hons) 3D Design and Craft.

Chloe Hook at work on C4's woodworking series Handmade

"Studying 3D Design and Craft at the University of Brighton gave me the opportunity to explore working with a range of materials, alongside access to a great range of tools and machinery. This allowed me to develop my skills and confidence in woodwork, pushing myself to create innovative pieces of work,” she said.

"I also have great access to a variety of workshops, as well as wonderful technicians who all come from specialised backgrounds. All of this has given me the opportunity to improve my design and artistic skills, and led me to being ready to take part in Handmade. The support from my techs and tutors has been lovely."

Chloe prefers creating unique hand-worked pieces. During the C4 series so far, these have included an artfully crafted clock, a beautiful multilayered rocking horse and a chic contemporary styled day bed. Her love for wood as a material, meanwhile, springs from strong commitment to sustainability.

"My work highlights the need for nature in our lives, not only through spending time outdoors and but also through design in our homes," Chloe says. "To be surrounded by objects that we appreciate and enjoy creates a more productive and happier environment."

Clock made by University of Brighton student Chloe Hook on C4's series Handmade