Hastings filmmaker producing fairy comedy film

A Student Filmmaker from Hastings is currently producing a Comedy Short Film at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, Surrey about a Fairy Therapist who helps a woman in therapy, that goes by the name The Fairypist.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filmmaking Student Oliver Izzet, from Hastings, is a 3rd year Film Production Student at UCA Farnham in Surrey producing his final film. Oliver is a writter who has written and is also producing his Grad film entitled 'The Fairypist'; a story about a woman who is trapped in mandated therapy and longs to leave, with the help (and occasional hinderence) of her newly appointed Fairy Therapist - The Fairypist.

The film is based on a concept by Director Jos Fotheringham-Bray, currently in the pre-production stage and looking for funding. Filming is currently scheduled for February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out more about the project you can follow the Instagram page @TheFairypist_ShortFilm and you can follow Oliver at @Olivers_Productions.

Oliver Izzet and The Fairypist Logo

Donations can also be made on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/a6ed4675

Donation Benefits Include: