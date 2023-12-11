Hastings filmmaker producing fairy comedy film
Filmmaking Student Oliver Izzet, from Hastings, is a 3rd year Film Production Student at UCA Farnham in Surrey producing his final film. Oliver is a writter who has written and is also producing his Grad film entitled 'The Fairypist'; a story about a woman who is trapped in mandated therapy and longs to leave, with the help (and occasional hinderence) of her newly appointed Fairy Therapist - The Fairypist.
The film is based on a concept by Director Jos Fotheringham-Bray, currently in the pre-production stage and looking for funding. Filming is currently scheduled for February 2024.
To find out more about the project you can follow the Instagram page @TheFairypist_ShortFilm and you can follow Oliver at @Olivers_Productions.
Donations can also be made on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/a6ed4675
Donation Benefits Include:
- Special Thanks in the Credits
- On-Screen Named Credit
- Exclusive Digital Poster
- Signed Script by Director and Writer / Producer
- Executive Producer Credit
- On-Screen Cameo