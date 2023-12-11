BREAKING

Hastings filmmaker producing fairy comedy film

A Student Filmmaker from Hastings is currently producing a Comedy Short Film at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, Surrey about a Fairy Therapist who helps a woman in therapy, that goes by the name The Fairypist.
By Oliver IzzetContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
Filmmaking Student Oliver Izzet, from Hastings, is a 3rd year Film Production Student at UCA Farnham in Surrey producing his final film. Oliver is a writter who has written and is also producing his Grad film entitled 'The Fairypist'; a story about a woman who is trapped in mandated therapy and longs to leave, with the help (and occasional hinderence) of her newly appointed Fairy Therapist - The Fairypist.

The film is based on a concept by Director Jos Fotheringham-Bray, currently in the pre-production stage and looking for funding. Filming is currently scheduled for February 2024.

To find out more about the project you can follow the Instagram page @TheFairypist_ShortFilm and you can follow Oliver at @Olivers_Productions.

Oliver Izzet and The Fairypist LogoOliver Izzet and The Fairypist Logo
Oliver Izzet and The Fairypist Logo

Donations can also be made on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/a6ed4675

Donation Benefits Include:

  • Special Thanks in the Credits
  • On-Screen Named Credit
  • Exclusive Digital Poster
  • Signed Script by Director and Writer / Producer
  • Executive Producer Credit
  • On-Screen Cameo
