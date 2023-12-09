A Horsham chef has been crowned the winner of MasterChef:The Professionals.

Tom Hamblet is a sous chef at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel – where he works in the three AA Rosette restaurant, Camellia.

The 24-year-old, who lives with his parents in Horsham, couldn’t hide his joy after being named the winner on Friday night’s show (December 8). Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here.

Tom said: “I’m so lost for words right now. It’s been such a good experience. I’ve done it, it’s here, I’m holding it. I couldn’t be happier right now, it’s incredible.”

Judge Marcus Wareing said: "The minute that young chef stepped into this kitchen, he’s been consistent and delivered at every single level.”

Monica Galetti said: “His food has been cracking throughout and he’s still so young.”

Gregg Wallace added: “I think today, we watched a very young chef come of age. Someone whose already had the technical ability but today was brave enough to put his own stamp on the classic food.

"It’s beautiful and it’s absolutely banging delicious. That is why Tom is our champion.”

During the final three-hour challenge, Tom cooked up a poached native lobster tail with cherry tomatoes, while the main course was a seared beef fillet with an oyster mushroom and oyster tartare.

For dessert, he made an olive oil sponge filled with an olive oil jam served with a fennel seed ice cream.

After he was announced as the winner, Tom rang his parents – who work with him as chefs at the South Lodge Hotel.

After an expletive from his dad and tears from his mum, Tom said: “It’s really nice to hear how proud they are, it’s a big moment for me and them.”

Tom had previously told how that, when he first got the call saying he had made it into the culinary competition, he was ‘absolutely terrified and almost dreading it’.

He added: “I didn’t believe I was good enough.”

Tom grew up in Horsham and still lives with his parents, his brother Charlie and sister Beth. He revealed that it was his dad and girlfriend Megan who had badgered him into first entering the cookery contest.

He first became interested in food when he started cooking dinner for his brother and sister when he was around 12 or 13 because his mum and dad were working late.

And, although his dad tried to convince him not to be a chef: “I started to take it very seriously,” said Tom.

“I realised it could be something I was good at.”

After finishing school he went straight into an apprenticeship, aged 17, at Westminster Kingsway College in London.

He credits his parents with influencing his interest in food and cooking from a young age. “My mum is an excellent baker as well as my dad being a chef, so I do think cooking is in my blood, and it’s nice that we can work so close by each other at South Lodge Hotel.”

And he credits fellow chef Matt Gillan – who also worked at South Lodge and won a previous round of MasterChef – as among chefs who have inspired him.

"During my time at Michelin restaurants, I really tried to soak in as much information as possible and learn from amazing chefs whose footsteps I hope to follow in,” he added.

“I love the jobs that take a lot of time and care. When you finish a good sauce or nail a perfect tuille, there is nothing more satisfying. I love using good quality ingredients and really making the flavours shine. Well-balanced dishes take a lot of skill and patience to get right, which I really enjoy.”

Meanwhile, he says, he’s still working at South Lodge – “trying to learn and keep up delivering great standards. I’m still young, so feel like I’m working out my ambitions every day.