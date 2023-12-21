Horsham Film Festival celebrates end-of-year success

Silvertip show host Emily Beach (contributed pic)

Organiser Geoff Cockwill from Silvertip Films said: “Now in its fifth year, Horsham Film Festival continues to grow, supporting and championing film-makers from within the West Sussex area and further afield, both experienced and those just starting out. We entertain bigger audiences, develop bonds with local businesses and celebrate film in general!

“This year we received more entries than any year before – a total of almost 200 films which is fantastic to see.

“This year's winning films covered drama, comedy, animation and documentary again and were made by a broad range of film-makers. We partnered with the Everyman Cinema in Horsham again to run our screenings and give the Festival a real event feel by it taking place at a beautiful, upmarket cinema. We held three screenings this year, showcasing all the shortlisted films and culminated the event with an awards night which featured all winning films played in full in front of a packed house at the Everyman Cinema.”

The judging panel this year included Geoff Cockwill from Silvertip Films, Pete Levy, producer on Doctor Who and Casualty, and Rebecca Moon and Stuart Andrews from the media and film department at Collyers College in Horsham.

“Their presence helped us grow our student category – formerly known as the under-18 age category – which is now open to students of any age.

“The awards night was hosted by Emily Beach for the second year in a row, bringing her bubbly charm and enthusiasm to the show. The promotional video of the night was presented by Esme Todd who spoke to many winners, judges and sponsors on the night.

“As with previous years, we were sponsored by a number of local and national businesses whose support brought the event to life. Thanks to Breathe HR, Woodstock IT, Silverback Studios, Major Mind Games, T21 Group, exilHRate, BW Cars and Seofon Business Solutions.”

The winning films were:

Best Drama – My Baby Cries, directed by Faith Elizabeth; Best Animation – How To Listen, directed by Jason Ramasami; Best Comedy – PIN, directed by Alex Goddard; Best Documentary – We Dance For Life, directed by Ian Sciacaluga; Your District – Buchan: A Wildlife Documentary, directed by Amy King; Student Best Drama – Good Friday, directed by Clea Reeder; Student Best Animation – Squabble, directed by Christopher Nguyen; Student Best Comedy – Phantom Education, directed by Sparks Arts, Dorking; Student Best Documentary – Cat Had His Thumb, directed by Hamish Cairncrosss; and Student Your District – Injustice, directed by Oliver Wibrew.