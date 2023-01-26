Nigel Farage interviewed Katie Price live on GB News from Three Bridges Football Club tonight (Thursday, January 26).

The media personality and former model revealed she still wants to be a paramedic in the interview from the packed Crawley venue and also revealed she is going to write a new autobiography. They discussed her petition regarding online haters which has received almost 700k signatures.

The enthusiastic audience welcomed ‘Farage at Large’ who had a few digs at the Conservatives, with Crawley MP Henry Smith in attendance, and also discussed possible expansion at Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a big point of discussion was the club’s 3G pitch campaign with chairman Paul Faili.

Nigel Farage interviews Katie Price at Three Bridges Football Club

Daniel Armstrong from Spotted:Crawley was in attendance to support Three Bridges Football Club’s 3G campaign. He said: “I would like to know why its Nigel Farage flying the flag for Three Bridges and not our ‘Local MP’ but this is great exposure for Three Bridges FC, with endorsements read out from Matt Le Tissier, Terry Butcher and a video testimonial from Peter Shilton and his wife, all giving their support for the 3g Pitch campaign.”

Mr Armstrong supplied us with the pictures and video attached to this story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can visit the Spotted:Crawley Facebook page here.