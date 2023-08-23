Keith Lemon goes shopping with social media star in West Sussex

Shoppers in West Sussex rubbed shoulders with TV star Keith Lemon who visited to film his new TV show, ‘Shopping with Keith Lemon.’

Airing tonight (Wednesday, August 23), the TV favourite visited the Gaugemaster store, one of the largest model railway shops in Europe, with train fan and social media superstar Francis Bourgeois.

The ‘Shopping with Keith Lemon’ series is where the 50-year-old chat show host interviews celebrity guests while they go shopping together.

And the Gaugemaster model railway shop, which has been providing hobbyists with high-quality model railway supplies for more than 40 years, was a must-stop destination for the pair given Francis’ passion for railways.

Keith and Francis Shopping at Gaugemaster

Known as The Engine Shed, the store is a magnet for train fans and houses all the best loved models from Hornby in OO Scale through to the large garden railways scales.

It was the ideal location for the episode which features influencer Francis Bourgeois who has millions of followers across social media platforms and is often seen tacking down his favourite locomotives in action and awaiting the roar as they thunder through stations.

He has legions of fans who enjoy watching him tracking down his favourite trains and filming them using a headcam.

The duo enjoyed a lively conversation where Francis chatted to Keith about his fondness for train spotting and picked out perfect miniature versions of his favourite engines.

James Hickman, store spokesperson at Gaugemasterretail.com said: “It was a pleasure to host both Keith and Francis as they were so passionate about model railways and Scalextric. They thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Gaugemaster.”

Keith was particularly struck by a ‘Back to the Future’ Scalextric set, given his interest after recreating some of the most famous scenes from his 2015 TV movie, whilst Francis browsed the aisles looking at locomotives. Both left with bags of new things to play with and possibly a couple of new hobbies too.

‘Shopping with Keith Lemon,’ airs tonight (Wednesday August 23) on ITV2 at 10pm and will be available on demand via the ITVX streaming service.