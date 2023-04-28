Knock at the Cabin among the New Park films in Chichester

Knock at the Cabin

The Cow Who Sang a Song Into The Future is a mysterious tale from Chile. When thousands of fish die in a polluted river in southern Chile, Magdalena, a woman long-deceased, emerges. The film has a potent environmental message tinged with wistfulness and optimism. We conclude the wonderful Three Colours Trilogy with White. Perhaps the most overlooked of the three, Polish immigrant Karol finds himself out of a marriage, a job and a country when his French wife divorces him after six months due to his impotence. Delightful bittersweet comedy belies the heavier themes.

Raging Bull has undergone a 4K restoration. De Niro plays the brutal boxer Jake La Motta, the rising middleweight boxer from the Bronx whose furious ambition propels him to success within the ring but whose unbridled paranoia and jealousy tatter his relationships with everyone in his orbit. A devastating tale that eschews the traditional redemptive arc.

