Latest TV celebrates Chinese culture with movies and shows

These programmes include Two Families from Wenzhou, a slice of life drama about conflicts of work, relationships, and family that will have viewers on the edge of their seat, and Ordinary World a period drama set in1970s rural China with beautiful cinematography and story.

As well as these two exciting dramas, Latest TV will also spotlight the Snow Leopards: The Guardians of Snow Mountain, following the complex relationships between Snow Leopards, scientists and herders, as well as the hard choices made in the process of environmental protection. These programmes will air daily from 4pm until 5.30pm on Latest TV during February – rising to two hours per day 3.30pm-5.30pm from March 1, including a documentary about the Winter Olympics called Surpass. The shows are all available live on Freeview channel 7 and Virgin Media channel 159, in Brighton, Hove and Worthing, and can be livestreamed from elsewhere at www.thelatest.co.uk