'Life-changing social experiment’ - Search is on for childhood sweethearts in Sussex and Surrey ahead of new ITV series

ITV Studios is on the lookout for couples with a special bond, for a brand-new reality TV series, exploring love, memory, and the power of time apart.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an open casting call – extended to residents across Sussex and Surrey – the producers are inviting childhood sweethearts, aged 21 and over, to take part in what they describe as a ‘potentially life-changing social experiment’.

The series promises to offer participants a rare opportunity to ‘rediscover who you are, reignite what brought you together and prove that absence really can make the heart grow fonder’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production team is particularly interested in couples who are empty nesters – those with children over 16 – or couples who are child-free.

ITV Studios is on the lookout for couples with a special bond, for a brand-new reality TV series, exploring love, memory, and the power of time apart. (Photo by OMAR KARIM / Getty Images)

While details of the series are still under wraps, the format is expected to test the strength of long-term relationships.

The casting call added: “If you and your partner are up for a once in a lifetime opportunity, then please get in touch now!

“Call / text / Whatsapp / email – 07919 659572 – [email protected].

The show is being developed by Potato TV, the ITV Studios label known for producing hit shows like The Chase and Ninja Warrior UK.