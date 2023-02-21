Love Island: Fans shocked as Tanya 'embarrasses' Martin with public speech about Shaq

Love Island fans have rushed to the aid of Martin Akinola after he was ‘embarrassed’ by Tanya Manhenga in last night’s episode.

The senior software engineer watched the women he is currently in a couple with declare her love for Shaq Muhammad after the islanders enjoyed a party with Jax Jones.

In her speech, Tanya said: “I just want to say in front of everyone that this message is for Shaq. I know when I left for Casa I came back with Martin and I thought I was pursuing a connection but it didn't work out.

“I'm saying this in front of everyone because I came back with Martin in front of everyone and I can't imagine the embarrassment and the hurt you felt and how disappointed you were in me

Martin watched the women he is currently in a couple with declare her love for Shaq Muhammad

“I'm so sorry for embarrassing you and making you feel hurt and not speaking to you all these days has been so hard.

“And being in bed and you aren't there has been really hard for me and even thought it wasn't the best situation bringing Martin back, it has made me realise I don't want anyone else.

"It doesn't matter who walks through this door, it doesn't matter what happens or what challenge is there, I don't care about winning and I don't care about anyone speaking to me, I only want you.

“Today I spoke to Martin and we did end things on mutual ground and I couldn't even sleep yesterday. I snuck downstairs and I kissed him, I just needed a hug.

The speech took place after the islanders enjoyed a party with Jax Jones.

"I just want to let you know how sorry I am and I'll never do anything like that again to make you feel like that and I want to let you know from the bottom of my heart I love you so much."

Tanya brought Martin back to the main villa after the Casa Amor challenge, having previously been in a couple with Shaq since the start of the show.

Her choice upset Shaq, who had remained single throughout the ‘ultimate relationship test’, and since returning Tanya has realised she would prefer to be back with her original partner.

The biomedical science student even got up in the middle of the night and left her bed to kiss Shaq, who was sleeping downstairs.

Viewers are excited for tonight’s show as a sneak peak showed the Dublin man fire back at Tanya for the speech.

Fans took to social media to discuss the speech at the end of the episode and called Tanya ‘mean’ for deciding to express her love for Shaq in front of Martin and the rest of the islanders.

One wrote: “Tanya apologising to Shaq for embarrassing him by embarrassing Martin is so insane what is wrong with this girl”

Another said: “Tanya arguably did worse than any boy in casa history and is still about to spin the block and get her man back without even saying sorry? A real feminist I fear"

A third posted: “wait but Tanya… Martin is right there too? this is really mean. sorry this is MEAN ”

A fourth added: “Tanya told Martin to stay in his side piece lane PLEASE”

A fifth said: “Tanya loves to talk about red flags. Well personally I think she’s the biggest red flag of them all #loveisland”

During the preview clip, Martin said to Tanya: “You are a liar, you are not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb.”

Tanya replied: “One think you are not going to do is call me a liar.”

She is then showed the be held back by Shaq after Martin tells the rest of the islanders what he told her.

Fans have again showed their support for the 27-year-old Casa Amor boy on social media.

One said: “Tanya is fully gaslighting Martin because everything he's saying is true but she just won't be honest about it”

One wrote: “Martin is going to go off at Tanya RIGHTFULLY SO”