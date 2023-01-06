Lynch/Oz among the New Park films in Chichester this week

A Love Song is a wistful little gem of a film. Faye camps by a Colorado lake waiting for the return of her first love. She has not seen him for decades. Will she even recognise him? Will there be any connection between them? A terrific low-key film of intelligence and beauty. The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who communicated only with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. This is a compelling watch that boasts committed performances and striking direction.