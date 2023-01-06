Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lynch/Oz among the New Park films in Chichester this week

The Banshees of Inisherin was a big hit at the New Park and may well have something to say at the Oscars. If you missed it we have seven more screenings of this marvellously dark meditation on male friendship.

By Phil Hewitt
3 minutes ago
Lynch/Oz
Lynch/Oz

A Love Song is a wistful little gem of a film. Faye camps by a Colorado lake waiting for the return of her first love. She has not seen him for decades. Will she even recognise him? Will there be any connection between them? A terrific low-key film of intelligence and beauty. The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who communicated only with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. This is a compelling watch that boasts committed performances and striking direction.

Guy Pearce stars in Infernal Machine as a reclusive and controversial author is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. An intriguing slow-burn psychological thriller with multi-layered narrative. A must-see for Guy Pearce’s fans and anyone up for a thought-provoking mystery.

Hide Ad

A must for David Lynch fans is Lynch/Oz, a documentary that explores his obsessions with the themes of The Wizard of Oz. Joyous cinematic nerdiness. Charlotte tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter driven out of Berlin by anti-Semitic policies. She resolves to paint her life story. An affecting and emotional story set in a period of impossible prejudice and cruelty. Richard Warburton