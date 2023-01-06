Lynch/Oz among the New Park films in Chichester this week

A Love Song is a wistful little gem of a film. Faye camps by a Colorado lake waiting for the return of her first love. She has not seen him for decades. Will she even recognise him? Will there be any connection between them? A terrific low-key film of intelligence and beauty. The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who communicated only with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. This is a compelling watch that boasts committed performances and striking direction.
Guy Pearce stars in Infernal Machine as a reclusive and controversial author is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. An intriguing slow-burn psychological thriller with multi-layered narrative. A must-see for Guy Pearce’s fans and anyone up for a thought-provoking mystery.
A must for David Lynch fans is Lynch/Oz, a documentary that explores his obsessions with the themes of The Wizard of Oz. Joyous cinematic nerdiness. Charlotte tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter driven out of Berlin by anti-Semitic policies. She resolves to paint her life story. An affecting and emotional story set in a period of impossible prejudice and cruelty. Richard Warburton