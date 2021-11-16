Marvel actor and dancer from Sussex talks about his experience on Eternals - video

A Sussex actor and Bollywood dancer has spoken of his experiences working on the highly-anticipated Marvel film Eternals.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:49 am

Saaj Raja, who was born and raised in Crawley, appears as a Bollywood dancer in a scene alongside Marvel’s first-ever South Asian hero Kingo, played by Pakistani-American comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani.

A screenshot from Disney's Marvel film Eternals, which stars Sussex actor and Bollywood dancer Saaj Raja (right)
