TV and film star Matt Smith has been praised for taking the time out to speak to locals whilst filming in a West Sussex village.

The actor spent two days filming scenes in Lancing for the upcoming TV series The Death of Bunny Munro, which is based on a novel by musician Nick Cave.

Smith – best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and the House of the Dragon – was spotted with film crews from Universal.

Local residents, whose street was turned into a TV set, were given the opportunity to watch the filming close-up.

Carlina's son George (left) posed for a photo with TV star Matt Smith (centre). Photo contributed

"We were very lucky to actually have him filming on our door step, so we saw all the action from our front room window,” said Carlina Green, of The Tynings, Lancing.

“He was filming here for two days. There was a lot of filming inside on Tuesday but he spoke to quite a few of us. He was really good with the kids.

“The kids were allowed to stand there and watch him do the filming. My son, George, was out in torrential rain just to be involved.”

Carlina said the actor was ‘really nice’ and ‘not at all arrogant’.

"He made time for people and to speak to us,” she added.

"He stood and had a chat with us, asking how we all were. Some celebrities could just walk past you.

“We didn’t find out about the filming until last week so it was a quick turnaround.

“You really see how much time and effort goes into these programmes. It took them them hours to do just a two minute scene.

“It was a very different thing to wake up and see.”

Carlina said Matt Smith knew her son by name and praised him for how well behaved he was, following the producers’ strict instructions.

"We asked for a photo as he was leaving,” Carlina said.

“It’s not something you see everyday and we might not see again.”

The Sky Original TV series follows ‘self-professed lothario’ Bunny Munro on an ‘epic and increasingly out-of-control’ road trip with his nine-year-old son, following the suicide of his wife.

The novel, released in 2002, was set in Brighton – with scenes also filmed in Shoreham-by-Sea and Eastbourne.