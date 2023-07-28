Mission Impossible - open-air screening in Chichester

Our open-air screenings in Priory Park are on sale now. We are showing Asteroid City on Friday, August 4, Indiana Jones on the 5 and Pixar animation Elemental on Sunday 6. Book your tickets, bring a rug or a chair and settle down with an evening picnic in front of the big screen. Gates open at 19:30.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One gets an open-air screening (contributed pic)

Tickets for our 31st International Film Festival are on sale now. With over a hundred films, talks and screenings in St John’s Chapel and The Guildhall we are confident that this is one of our finest festivals ever. Pick up a programme at the cinema or at various venues around town.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One lands at New Park for the week. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reviews have been tremendous with the exemplary action sequences coming in for particular praise.

Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse is also drawing admiration from the critics. The London Evening Standard called it ‘a mind-breaking work of staggering genius. Go big or go home.’ The kids will absolutely adore this and don’t forget they for only £2.50.

Screening in conjunction with the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum's exhibition on the Enigma Story, we are showing The Imitation Game. You can see the film and exhibition for just £14 on the same day.