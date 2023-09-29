BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Mob Land among the New Park films this week in Chichester

We welcome back the wonderful documentary The Nettle Dress that charmed audiences in the spring.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 29th Sep 2023, 06:05 BST
Mob LandMob Land
Mob Land

Textile artist Allan Brown spent seven years making a dress by hand from foraged stinging nettles, all picked on the South Downs near Brighton.

Allan speaks eloquently of the rich symbolism of taking something that is a source of pain, stripping it of its sting and, over the years, gradually reshaping and repurposing it into a thing of beauty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mob Land sees John Travolta’s sheriff trying to keep the peace when a desperate family man violently robs a pill mill with his brother-in-law, alerting an enforcer for the New Orleans mafia. The cast of this noirish thriller includes Stephen Dorff.

Most Popular

Jesus Revolution is set in the 1970s. Young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places until he meets Lonnie, a charismatic street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck (Kelsey Grammar), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world. One of the most appealing faith-based big-screen entertainments in a while, polished and persuasive without getting too preachy.

Yasujirô Ozu’s Tokyo Story is a no-holds-barred masterpiece. I urge you to grab this opportunity to see this exquisitely moving depiction of a family’s disintegration in post-war Japan.

You can catch some late half-term family fun with Haunted Mansion.

Richard Warburton

Related topics:BrightonSouth Downs