Mob Land among the New Park films this week in Chichester
Textile artist Allan Brown spent seven years making a dress by hand from foraged stinging nettles, all picked on the South Downs near Brighton.
Allan speaks eloquently of the rich symbolism of taking something that is a source of pain, stripping it of its sting and, over the years, gradually reshaping and repurposing it into a thing of beauty.
Mob Land sees John Travolta’s sheriff trying to keep the peace when a desperate family man violently robs a pill mill with his brother-in-law, alerting an enforcer for the New Orleans mafia. The cast of this noirish thriller includes Stephen Dorff.
Jesus Revolution is set in the 1970s. Young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places until he meets Lonnie, a charismatic street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck (Kelsey Grammar), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world. One of the most appealing faith-based big-screen entertainments in a while, polished and persuasive without getting too preachy.
Yasujirô Ozu’s Tokyo Story is a no-holds-barred masterpiece. I urge you to grab this opportunity to see this exquisitely moving depiction of a family’s disintegration in post-war Japan.
You can catch some late half-term family fun with Haunted Mansion.
Richard Warburton