India Sweets and Spices. When college freshman Alia returns home for the summer, she discovers secrets and lies in her parents' past that make her question everything she thought she knew about her family. An inviting intergenerational combination of comforting flavours, both witty and familiar. An energetic and unapologetically broad romcom.

Fanny and Alexander, Ingmar Bergman’s pean to childhood, makes the perfect Christmas Eve film. As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny and Alexander enjoy a happy life with their parents, who run a theatre company. After their father dies unexpectedly, however, the siblings end up in a joyless home when their mother Emilie, marries a stern bishop. Sumptuous, ornately constructed entertainmen t. Bolivian film Utama sees drought threatening an elderly farming couple’s tranquil life. With breath-taking cinematography and naturalistic performances, Utama touchingly captures love and tradition in times of climate change. If you only see one film about Bolivian llama farmers this year, make it Utama.