‘Never too late to follow your dreams’ - West Sussex mum is sharing recipes with the public after 'surreal' MasterChef experience

A mum from Shoreham said she wanted to show that it’s ‘never too late to follow your dreams’, whilst appearing on reality cooking show MasterChef.

Hannah Laker – a 38-year-old mortgage broker – appeared on episodes eight and nine of the newest series of the BBC show.

The reality programme sees amateur cooks step into the kitchen and under the spotlight. They then ‘duel it out for the right to be called the MasterChef UK Champion’.

During her introduction, viewers were told that Hannah’s dream is to create her own online cooking brand and share recipes with her followers.

Speaking on the show, the mum-of-one said: “I really want to show my son that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. I’m hoping that one day he can say to his friends: ‘My mum was on MasterChef’.

"I’m here to see if I am as good of a cook as everyone is telling me I am. I’ll be very upset if I find out today that actually I can’t cook.”

Hannah found out she definitely can cook as she reached the quarter-final.

Hannah has since spoken to the Worthing Herald to reflect on her experience.

Hannah Laker – a 38-year-old mortgage broker – appeared on episodes eight and nine of the newest series of the BBC cooking show MasterChef. Photo: BBC

“I decided to apply last year, not thinking that I would get in,” she said. “We had lots of interviews and they called me. I went up to London, showed them my cooking, did some filmed interviews, and then they asked me to go on the show, which was amazing.

“I just really wanted to do something that would give me a platform to do something food related with my life. I'm a mortgage broker, which I love, but it's not the most exciting profession in the world.

"It was amazing – it's just been like a big rollercoaster. It was just a really surreal experience.”

Hannah said it was hard to keep her appearance on the show a secret from friends and family.

Hannah has realised her dream of starting her own online cooking brand and sharing recipes with her followers. Photo: Hannah Laker

“I had to wait longer because it was all delayed this year,” she said. “ So it was quite a long time to not be able to tell anyone. Once I could tell everybody, it was amazing.

“Everybody's really proud of me, which is nice.

“My little boy [aged four] is so excited. He's telling everybody how proud he is of his mummy because she was on TV. It's adorable.

“I'm pleased with everything. My overall experience was just super positive.”

On the show, Hannah said cooking ‘is how I express myself’, adding: “If I cook for you, then I love you.”

Her speciality is desserts so she decided to make a spiced apple sponge cake, with whisky caramel and vanilla ice cream.

The dish got rave reviews from the presenters and Hannah was subsequently picked as the first contestant of the round to progress to the next stage.

“Apart from my son being born, that was the best moment of my entire life,” Hannah told the BBC cameras.

With three quarter-final places up for grabs, Hannah was then tasked with making two courses in an hour and 15 minutes.

She opted for the unusual mix of cod, poached in curry sauce, with fragrant rice, pineapple pickle and chutneys.

“I just discovered it and I have pickled pineapple on everything at the moment,” Hannah said. “It does go really well, I think.”

The verdict from the guest judges was mixed but Hannah’s deconstructed lemon and ginger cheesecake for dessert went down a treat.

It was described as ‘perfectly elegant’, with every element ‘executed perfectly’.

It enough to be picked among the six best contestants, who would get the chance to cooking for one of UK’s top restaurant critics, Jimi Famurewa.

Reacting to the news, Hannah said: “I’m gobsmacked. I did not think in my wildest dreams this would happen.

"I feel like someone will wake me up and I have to start the whole thing again.”

Jimi tasked the quarter-finalists them with making a dish inspired by modern American cuisine.

Hannah opted to make a chocolate and caramel tart with a salted pretzel base – essentially an American pie.

Despite earning praise for the ‘amazing’ popcorn ice cream on the side, Hannah did not get the reviews she was hoping for with the sweetness of the pie described as ‘quite full on’ and ‘unrelenting’.

As a result, she did not progress to the next stage of the competition.

Hannah said: “I knew it would be sweet. It’s my favourite dessert and I’m proud of what I’ve made.

“I’m a bit gutted [to go out]. Part of me is relieved I don’t have to do it again, as it’s very stressful, but It’s been the most amazing experience I’ve ever had.”

Hannah told the Worthing Herald that she had ‘no regrets’ coming out of the show.

She added: “I am proud of myself.

“Everybody was so good. I knew going in that it would be really stiff competition.

“So I just wanted to kind of stand out a little bit, but also to just do something that was really delicious. And [the cod and pineapple] is the sort of thing that I like and I cook all the time. I just thought I'd stay true to myself and cook what I like.

“Baking is the main thing I’m good at most. I'd say my strengths lie with sweet things like desserts and cakes and things. I'm always the designated birthday cake maker for everybody I know.”

Summing up her experience on the show, Hannah said: “It was fantastic from start to finish.

"It's literally one of the most exciting things I've ever done in my life.

“I don't have anything negative to say about the entire experience.”

Hannah is now sharing her recipes on social media.

She said: “It’s going well. It's just been so exciting, sharing the things that I make on social media. It's been really cool, really fun.”

You can find Hannah on Instagram and TikTok via @HannahLakerCooks.