Open-air cinema coming to Worthing with four epic films planned

Open-air cinema is coming to Worthing, with four films planned over four nights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is hosting a Summer Showtime Village at Beach House Grounds, with free family fun from 12pm to 6pm, Thursday, August 28, to Saturday, August 30.

There will be children's entertainment, live music, games, street food and a bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By night, the space will turn into an open-air cinema, with tickets priced at £10 adults, £6 children, £8 concessions. To book, visit ow.ly/eAup50WBnzL

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is hosting a Summer Showtime Village at Beach House Grounds. Artwork by Alex Borg

The fun starts with Up on Wednesday, August 27, then Notting Hill will be shown on Thursday, August 28, followed by Top Gun on Friday, August 29, and Wicked on Saturday, August 30. Doors open at 7pm and films starts at around 8pm, when it gets dark.

All proceeds will go towards supporting Guild Care's vital community services.