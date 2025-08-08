Open-air cinema coming to Worthing with four epic films planned

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 14:21 BST
Open-air cinema is coming to Worthing, with four films planned over four nights.

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is hosting a Summer Showtime Village at Beach House Grounds, with free family fun from 12pm to 6pm, Thursday, August 28, to Saturday, August 30.

There will be children's entertainment, live music, games, street food and a bar.

By night, the space will turn into an open-air cinema, with tickets priced at £10 adults, £6 children, £8 concessions. To book, visit ow.ly/eAup50WBnzL

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is hosting a Summer Showtime Village at Beach House Grounds. Artwork by Alex Borgplaceholder image
Worthing-based charity Guild Care is hosting a Summer Showtime Village at Beach House Grounds. Artwork by Alex Borg

The fun starts with Up on Wednesday, August 27, then Notting Hill will be shown on Thursday, August 28, followed by Top Gun on Friday, August 29, and Wicked on Saturday, August 30. Doors open at 7pm and films starts at around 8pm, when it gets dark.

All proceeds will go towards supporting Guild Care's vital community services.

