Poirot is back is Chichester Cinema at New Park this week

Cobweb is among the films (contributed)

The all-star cast includes Tina Fey, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan and Michelle Yeoh. Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Enter the Dragon has become a genuine cult classic since its original release in 1973. Bruce Lee’s last movie is the only one that gives him the star treatment he deserved. His charismatic presence is remarkable in Enter the Dragon, and it’s a shame he didn’t have the chance to become the great, unique star he seemed destined to be.

Cobweb delivers pulpy horror fun in this tale of a yo ung boy plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall. Are his parents hiding a terrible secret? Creepy camerawork and sinister grown-ups keep the tension simmering away in the wonderfully creepy build- up.

Klokkenluider is a brilliant and darkly comic story of two whistleblowers hiding in Belgium having spilled government secrets to the press. There is something of an In Bruges sensibility as the pair are babysat by two bickering minders. This is slyly intriguing entertainment leading to an impactful, violent denouement. Rock music fans can see Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan, c elebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan