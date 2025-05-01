Popular Sussex-based police show set to return to Channel 4 for third series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Channel 4 show Night Coppers is returning for a third series this month, giving a fresh, raw insight into Sussex Police officers and staff as they police Brighton and Hove after dark.

It follows response officers as they police the city’s night-time economy, alongside officers and staff in our custody and contact centres.

Filming took place over a series of months, with the first episode of season three to be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday, May 6 at 9pm.

The remaining five episodes will play out in the 10pm slot weekly from Monday, May 12.

The Channel 4 show Night Coppers is returning for a third series this month. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Night Coppers is produced by Blast Films, the multi-award-winning documentary company behind series such as Channel 4’s 999: What’s Your Emergency and Forensics: The Real CSI.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr, Divisional Commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “After the success of the first two series, we are delighted to welcome Blast Films back to capture the incredible work that goes in to keeping the public safe.

“Night Coppers shows the realities of frontline policing, and demonstrates the determination, compassion and humanity of our officers, staff and community partners.

“We also wanted to show the side of policing that goes beyond the uniform.

“That our officers are human beings, with families, friends and private lives, who perform an extraordinary service to the public under challenging circumstances.”

Sarah Spencer, executive producer for Blast Films, said: “The third series of our hit show Night Coppers continues to lift the lid on what it’s really like to police the streets of Brighton by night – from dealing with the aftermath of Saturday night clubland spilling on the seafront, to domestic violence cases to dealing with the rise in teenage mental health problems.

“We had the privilege of filming with an incredibly brave, generous group of officers, some of whom appeared in previous series and others, totally new to the job.”