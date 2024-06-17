Prison films double bill at Hastings cinema
An epic double bill of crime caper cinema treats awaits at one of Hastings' beloved independent cinemas, coming up later this month on Saturday, June 29.
The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town invites you to take a chance on seeing a mystery prison-themed film from 1985, plus a new film release set in a detention centre, The Lost Boys.
Hosted by Paul Burston, Polari literary salon founder and LGBT Editor for 20 years with Time Out, the event also encourages attendees to dress up 'prison-style' and enjoy some clink cocktails to watch two great prison-themed films back to back.
Find out more on the Electric Palace cinema website: https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/whats-on/the-lost-boys
