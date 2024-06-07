'Race Across the World meets Traitors' - New BBC game show looking for contestants in Sussex and Surrey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twofour has started casting for a travel competition show for the BBC, with ‘Travel Show’ a working title.
A spokesperson said: “We are looking for people who love to travel, who love solving clues, playing detective, and outsmarting competition.
"This is a game show like no other and promises to be an epic adventure with a chance to win a life-changing cash prize. Think Race Across the World meets Traitors!
“Would you like to take part in the World’s Biggest Guessing Game?”
Contestants will have to be free to travel for four to five weeks between October 2024 and November 2024.
“Please bear in mind, we receive a large amount of applications so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back,” the spokesperson added.
“The closing date for applications is August 31, 2024
“We may extend the closing date at our discretion without notice.”
Click here to see the eligibility requirements and to fill a sign-up form.
