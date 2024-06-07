Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new TV show, with similarities to Race Across the World and The Traitors, is searching for contestants in Sussex and Surrey.

Twofour has started casting for a travel competition show for the BBC, with ‘Travel Show’ a working title.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking for people who love to travel, who love solving clues, playing detective, and outsmarting competition.

"This is a game show like no other and promises to be an epic adventure with a chance to win a life-changing cash prize. Think Race Across the World meets Traitors!

A British Airways aeroplane takes off at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

“Would you like to take part in the World’s Biggest Guessing Game?”

Contestants will have to be free to travel for four to five weeks between October 2024 and November 2024.

“Please bear in mind, we receive a large amount of applications so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back,” the spokesperson added.

“The closing date for applications is August 31, 2024

“We may extend the closing date at our discretion without notice.”