Renfield among the New Park films in Chichester

We couldn’t resist the crazy conceit of Renfield in which Dracula’s servant attempts to find life beyond the vampire’s grip. Nicolas Cage is unleashed as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult plays Renfield in this gory but amusing take on the familiar tale.

Renfield

One Fine Morning sees director Mia Hansen-Løve delivering a quietly thoughtful and ultimately life-affirming portrait of the strange interaction between loss and rebirth. Léa Seydoux plays a widowed single mum caught between new romance and the failing mind of her father in the French director’s deeply personal Cannes prize winner.

A Clever Woman sees sisters Phoebe and Dot return to their family home on the Isle of Wight a year after the death of their mother. Clearing decades of family clutter, they face up to their complex relationship with their mother and her serial infidelities.

Cairo Conspiracy is a taut, textured political thriller. A fisherman’s son is awarded a scholarship to Al-Azhar University, a ‘beacon of Islam’, only to be recruited as a government informant.

Rye Lane is the remarkable debut of director Raine Allen-Miller. Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect during an eventful day in South London, helping each other deal with their nightmare exes and potentially restoring their faith in romance. Anyone looking for a smart, funny, and heart-warming new addition to the canon can find it waiting.