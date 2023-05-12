Renfield among the New Park films in Chichester

One Fine Morning sees director Mia Hansen-Løve delivering a quietly thoughtful and ultimately life-affirming portrait of the strange interaction between loss and rebirth. Léa Seydoux plays a widowed single mum caught between new romance and the failing mind of her father in the French director’s deeply personal Cannes prize winner.
A Clever Woman sees sisters Phoebe and Dot return to their family home on the Isle of Wight a year after the death of their mother. Clearing decades of family clutter, they face up to their complex relationship with their mother and her serial infidelities.
Cairo Conspiracy is a taut, textured political thriller. A fisherman’s son is awarded a scholarship to Al-Azhar University, a ‘beacon of Islam’, only to be recruited as a government informant.
Rye Lane is the remarkable debut of director Raine Allen-Miller. Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect during an eventful day in South London, helping each other deal with their nightmare exes and potentially restoring their faith in romance. Anyone looking for a smart, funny, and heart-warming new addition to the canon can find it waiting.
Richard Warburton