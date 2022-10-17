**SPOILERS FOR EPISODE FOUR OF BBC THREE’S RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE**

Horsham’s Dakota Schiffer started the week with two Ru Peter badges, with Brighton’s Pixie Polite describing her as a sleeping assassin.

The mini challenge set by mama Ru was ‘Line of Booty Duty’. basically musical chairs with Pixie Polite nabbing the top spot.

Horsham's Dakota. Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

The queens then had to appear on a new chat show called Catty Man hosted by Alan Carr.

Pixie Polite assigned the teams, choosing Cheddar Gorgeous and Danny Beard.

Group two was made up of Dakota, Le Fil and Baby. Group three was Sminty, Black Peppa and JB.

The groups were given a scenario and brief character overview about what their improv should be about.

Brighton's Pixie. Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

Pixie and her group was up first with Cheddar as child star Curiosity talking about the disappearance of her sister Katrina. Medium Mystic Mog, played by Danny Beard, was absolutely brilliant hitting the nail on the head and delivering a great performance. The missing sister Katrina was played Pixie.

Second up was Tabitha played Dakota who had the voice of an angel but her voice has been swapped with Kitty Cat’s, played by Baby. Le Fil fell a little short with their portrayal of the doctor.

The third group had to deliver a piece about a catfish online romance.

The guest judge on the panel was TV presenter Alison Hammond, alongside Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and Ru Paul.

The runway category was ‘the mane event’, with various different hair inspired looks .

Dakota spoke about her love of her grandma and memories of playing there with her sibling Harry, she thanked her grandma for giving them space to be who they were when their parents didn’t know what to do.

For the runway Pixie Polite went for Venus de Milo inspired outfit and Dakota described hers as Galliano meets grandma.

In the first line up Dakota Schiffer was announced safe.

The judges who were impressed by Pixie’s group’s appearance on Catty Man, and Ru Paul called Pixie’s catwalk look ‘beautiful’. The judges said this time she took the main stage.

Danny Beard was the winner of the challenge and received a Ru Peter Badge. And Pixie Polite was safe for another week.

Baby and Sminty Drop were both up for elimination and in the lip sync with ‘Respectable’ by Mel & Kim. Baby stays, and Sminty sashays away.

