Series four Drag Race queens.

**SPOILERS FOR EPISODE SEVEN OF RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE UK SERIES 4**

The queen’s all breathed a sigh of relief that the snatch game and musical week is out of the way, but are already anxious about what the rest of the competition has in store.

This week they honoured the queen team, the people who take care of the queens and work behind the scenes of the show.

Brighton's Pixie

For the maxi challenge they had to give the ladies a head to toe drag makeover.

Horsham’s Dakota and Lucie go for a 1960s Balenciaga look, while Brighton’s Pixie Polite and Wendy go for a purple fairy theme.

The queens get a visit from Ru Paul’s All Star Raven, who offered advice to the teams.

Ru Paul was unable to join the judging panel this week, so Michelle Visage took the helm alongside Raven, Graham Norton and I’m a Celebrity campmate Boy George.

Horsham's Dakota Schiffer

Drag Family realness was the theme of the catwalk. Trixie Truelove and Pixie Polite were second on the catwalk as purple fairy princesses. Dakota and Brigitte Schiffer were 1960s goddesses complete with peach dresses and bee hives.

In judge critiques Pixie and Wendy were described as adorable, and all the judges enjoyed watching them, and Pixie got emotional talking about his nana and the support she gave him. But Wendy did comment that she felt the make up made her look older which resonated with the judges.

Graham loved Dakota’s look but not the chequered flag details. All the judges complimented the look, but Michelle asked for Dakota to do more and try another silhouette.

The winner was Cheddar Gorgeous. Pixie Polite was up for elimination alongside other Sussex queen Dakota Schiffer, performing Miss Me Blind by Culture Club. The performance lacked a bit of its usual flashiness but was entertaining none the less.

Even though Ru wasn’t there in person they decided to save Pixie Polite meaning Horsham’s Dakota went home.

Dakota was the show’s first trans contestant and left saying they felt proud to represent their community, now with only five queens left and one from Sussex could the crown be coming back to Brighton?