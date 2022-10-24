**SPOILERS FOR EPISODE FIVE OF RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE UK SERIES 4**

Special guest judge this week is Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, alongside Ru Paul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr.

First mini challenge is a throwing shade at the other queens. The winner being Brighton’s Pixie Polite.

Series four Drag Race queens. Picture: BBC/World of Wonder

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maxi challenge is the one most queens dread - musical week Lairy Poppins the rusical, the tale of Mary Poppin’s evil twin Lairy Poppins.

And this time they will be singing live.

As the winner of the mini challenge Pixie assigns all the roles.

Horsham’s Dakota and Peppa are the twins, even though Dakota isn’t thrilled about playing the character feeling it is the ‘obvious’ choice, and Pixie is the lead role of Lairy Poppins, but later swaps with Danny Beard to be the Dick Van Dyke-esque chimney-sweep role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The queens have a vocal warm up with Michelle Visage, who tells Dakota to not think about being beautiful but she admits that she has a fear of looking silly.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice is the choreography for the challenge.

Dakota struggles which is worrying for the final performance.

It is one of the best rusicals the show has ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catwalk challenge is West End Wonders, Pixie creates her version of Hairspray’s Tracy Turnblad, which is just brilliant.

Dakota channels Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl and puts on a beautiful 60s vibe.

Other musicals paid homage to was Lion King, Singin’ in the Rain, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The King and I, & Juliet, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In judges critiques Michelle says how great everyone was and that Pixie was a worry in rehearsals but pulled it out of the bag in the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runway look was a hit with the judges.

Dakota was told they didn’t seem present in the performance and the judges loved her catwalks look.

Ru said she was wonderful but not as good as everyone else, which Dakota took really hard in the untuck room.

Pixie Polite was safe, Danny Beard was the winner of this week’s challenge and leaving Dakota and Baby in the bottom two and up for elimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lip sync song was ‘No way’ from the musical Six.