Saint Omer among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Another classic New Park week arrives where we see the return of recent successes as well as stunning new films to savour.

This weekend is a two-for-one weekend. Buy a ticket for any film this weekend Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 and get a second one for the same film for free. Online only, use code 2For1Mar23. If you missed Empire of Light (2for1) or Decision to Leave (2for1), they return this week.

The Banshees of Inisherin (2for1) snared a best supporting actress for Kerry Condon and will be competing for Oscar glory in about a week. Featuring some of writer director Martin McDonagh's finest work and a pair of outstanding lead performances, The Banshees of Inisherin is a finely crafted feel-bad treat. (2for1).

“The standard for ‘Best of 2023’ lists has already been set” says Little White Lies magazine of Saint Omer, an extraordinary courtroom drama about a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. Women Talking (2for1) has been receiving tremendous attention for its finely balanced drama about the abuse, secrets and shame of an isolated religious community. The stellar cast includes Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley as the women who have experienced years of drugged sexual assaults.

Saint Omer

Mary Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman premiered to a delighted full house at the 2022 Chichester Film Festival.

