The BAFTA-nominated series focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes – starting with removing every single item and laying everything out in a giant warehouse.

Stacey and a team of makeover experts assist participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need, and transform their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments. The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal storytelling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.

Now producers are looking for more people from Sussex to take part – following in the foosteps of family of six the Appleyards, from West Sussex, and the Jamieson family from East Sussex, who featured in the most-recent series earlier this year.

The producers said: “Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey and her expert team? Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose. Through a life-changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

“Stacey and her team of organising fanatics – made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington – can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

“Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the Sort Your Life Out team would love to hear from you.”

Scroll down for a look at Stacey and the team’s two most-recent visits to Sussex...

1 . Sort Your Life Out Stacey Solomon – pictured with Iwan Carrington, Rob Bent and Dilly Carter – is on the lookout for more Sussex families to take part in BBC One show Sort Your Life Out. Pictures: BBC/Optomen Photo: BBC/Optomen

2 . Sort Your Life Out The Appleyards from West Sussex featured in the first episode of Sort Your Life Outs fifth series, which aired earlier this year Photo: BBC/Optomen

3 . Sort Your Life Out The Appleyards starting the clear-out Photo: BBC/Optomen