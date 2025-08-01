'Stop faffing' Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector tells new landlords of a 500-year-old West Sussex pub

'Stop faffing' was the message for the new landlords of a 500-year-old West Sussex pub as Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector helped them transform the business.

Alex Polizzi, The Hotel Inspector, used her experience at Grade II listed The Star in Alfriston to guide Dave and Katie Skinner as they took on a pub with rooms for the first time.

Although Dave has been a Hall & Woodhouse business partner at The Lamb Inn in West Wittering since 2012, he had no experience of running rooms.

When he also took on The St Marys Gate Inn, a traditional 16th century pub in London Road, Arundel, he and Katie had to work out how to make up the rooms, the pricing structure and even what to do about breakfast.

Travelling from their home in West Wittering to Arundel and running The Lamb Inn at the same time took its toll during renovations but on Channel 5's The Hotel Inspector on Thursday, July 31, Alex had a huge amount of praise for the couple.

She knew they had invested £150,000 to install a new kitchen, update the inn’s 10 bedrooms, and refresh the fixtures and fittings, and she wanted to help them start recouping money back as soon as possible. The rooms were the best way to do that, she said.

Alex said: "They've got a lovely property and in a place like Arundel, that should be enough to do them very well indeed."

She saw Dave and Katie through renovations on upstairs bedrooms that command glorious views of Arundel Cathedral and she was impressed with the results.

Concluding, Alex said: "With my time here now at an end, there's one final piece of advice I want to leave ringing in Dave and Katie's ears as they take this business forward.

"On my first visit here, St Marys Gate was a building site that was draining Dave and Katie's bank account. Now, this historic pub looks set to have a long and prosperous future which should, in time, repay all their hard work."

She leaves the couple with the message: "Both of you are really nice but you are very faffy. The less time you have, the more efficient you have to be. You've just got to bang through the things. I said it as nicely as I could. You've got a really nice product."

The St Marys Gate Inn opened to guests in April following a £500,000 refurbishment, with the family-owned brewer invested more than £350,000 into the major renovation.

Dave said: "It's been great having Alex here. I've still got a huge long list of things that I need to do but I'm really proud, really proud of what we've created."