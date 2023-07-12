Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK tour dates confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK tour 2024 will take in dates in Brighton and Portsmouth.

Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK Tour (contributed pic)

It will play May 24 Brighton Centre 7.30pm; May 25 Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm; and May 28 Portsmouth Guildhall 7.30pm

“And for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to a dazzling dozen amazing pro dancers from BBC One’s smash hit Strictly Come Dancing, performing this spectacular show in venues across the country,” a spokesman said.

Tickets are available from Friday, July 14 at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.

“Kicking off in Oxford on May 1, this year’s tour will be bigger and better than ever before as two more dancers have been added to the incredible line-up for the official 36-date tour. The dancers are Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist Dianne Buswell; 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist Vito Coppola; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist Carlos Gu; American Rhythm Rising Star Champion, Professional World Mambo Champion and longest serving Strictly Pro Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; three-time Strictly finalist including 2022 Gorka Marquez; four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly Champion Jowita Przystal; ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkos, making her debut on the tour; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist and Strictly 2021 finalist Nancy Xu.

“Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, this extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the TV show which celebrates its 21st series this year. Expect phenomenal dance numbers, dazzling costumes, sequins, sparkles and all the feel-good Strictly magic we’ve grown to love over the years.

“Audiences will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and dancing feats this hugely talented 12-strong Strictly professional dance ensemble achieve, with lifts to take your breath away and an unforgettable soundtrack performed live by the production’s incredible singers and band.”

