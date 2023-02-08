Edit Account-Sign Out
Succession: Each of the main characters in HBO's brilliant show ranked from worst to best

The beauty of HBO’s smash TV show Succession is how good each character is written and performed.

By Mark Dunford
2 minutes ago

There is not one character in the show who is incidental, they all play a part in the incredible storytelling throughout each season.

With season 4 airing in the UK from Monday, March 27, I have ranked the characters from best to worst. This all comes down to personal preference. I start with my least favourite and end with my favourite.

1. Succession characters ranked

Who is your favourite character in Succession?

2. Karl Muller (David Rasche)

Waystar Royco's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company's legal team. Rarely has any influence over Logan and the Roy family, but part of a great team to watch along with Frank Vernon, Gerri Kellman and Hugo Baker

3. Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed)

A university friend of Kendall, Stewy is a successful private equity investor. Plotted with Kendall to push Logan out of Waystar Royco. Bad idea.

4. Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass)

Logan Roy’s third wife and is fiercely devoted to Logan but has yet to earn the full trust of his children, especially Shiv. Left Logan after he announced Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) as his successor.

