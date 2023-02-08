Succession: Each of the main characters in HBO's brilliant show ranked from worst to best
The beauty of HBO’s smash TV show Succession is how good each character is written and performed.
There is not one character in the show who is incidental, they all play a part in the incredible storytelling throughout each season.
With season 4 airing in the UK from Monday, March 27, I have ranked the characters from best to worst. This all comes down to personal preference. I start with my least favourite and end with my favourite.
