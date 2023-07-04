Summer Music Season 2023 at the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings

Emmy-award winning writer and music journalist, David Quantick, presents this year's summer of music-related screenings and events during July, August and September at the independent cinema in Hastings Old Town, including a performance from the famous Hastings Punk Choir and more.

Don your finest leather, denim, flares, studs or sparkle for a summer at the cinema with music at its heart.

The Electric Palace Hastings presents Summer Music Season, which has been running since 2013, hosted by award-winning music writer, David Quantick.

Expect Q&As with film directors, live musical performances from Aylin Leclaire and Hastings Punk Choir, and films spanning music genres including psychedelia, rock, pop, soul, punk, and electronica.

King Crimson onstage - see In The Court of the Crimson King this July

About the Season, David comments: "The Electric Palace Summer Music Season is a glorious festival where music meets cinema and everybody wins."

He'll be at the cinema to take part in a Q&A alongside Toby Amies, the director of In The Court Of The Crimson King: King Crimson at 50, which is an amusing documentary that looks back at half a century of Robert Fripp's progressive rock band.

Other films included in the series are:

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (starring Tina Turner) which you can see on Saturday 8 July, Under the Volcano (featuring The Police, Mark Knopfler, Stewart Copeland, and Nick Rhodes) on Saturday 29 July, experimental live music from Aylin Leclaire on Friday 4 August, and Trip on Friday 25 August, covering the revival of the psychedelic music scene.

Summer Music Season at the Electric Palace

Hastings Punk Choir will perform at a screening of Stories of the She Punks on Saturday 16 September, and later that month you can see a film about electronica sound pioneer Delia Derbyshire.