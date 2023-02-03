Tár among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Tár features a Oscar nominated performance from Cate Blanchett as an imperious maestro heading for a crack-up or a creative epiphany.

Tár

It is genuinely hard to imagine anyone but Blanchett being able to pull this off so successfully. Lydia Tár has rock-star prestige but her personal life is chaotic and is beginning to unravel. It is brilliant, and it is singular. Like many great films, it is also, on a certain, deep-down level, a horror movie. 5 stars in The Guardian and the London Evening Standard.

Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world. What distinguishes Till from most other well-intentioned films telling similarly themed stories set during this tumultuous era of American history is the absence of white saviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are screening Mark Jenkin’s debut film Bait in anticipation of his long-awaited second film Enys Men. Modern-day Cornish fisherman Martin (Edward Rowe) is struggling to buy a boat while coping with family rivalry, the influx of Londoners, Airbnb and stag parties to his harbour village. The summer season brings simmering tensions between the locals and newcomers to boiling point. .