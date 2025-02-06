The Apprentice 2025 - episode 2 review: Sussex contestant Melica Moshiri helps create virtual popstar - find out how she got on

Melica Moshiri and her team had to create a virtual pop star in the second episode of The Apprentice – and here is how they got on.

Melica, who is proud to be representing Worthing on the series, is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar as her next business partner.

There are spoilers in this article.

Melica Moshiri in The Boardroom | Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd,N/A

Melica was on the losing team in the first week but was not in danger of being fired after selling the highest priced ticket for a tour in Austria. See our episode one review and verdict here. And you can see what her odds are of winning following the first episode here.

These are our thoughts on episode 2 of The Apprentice 2025.

The task – Melica’s highlights

The teams met at Frameless Immersive Art experience and a singing virtual Lord Sugar told the teams to create a new virtual pop star – a market to be expected to be worth £400 million by 2030.;

Record a single and make a music video. Melica was shown saying ‘Yeah’ after the announcement of the task.

Anisa put herself up for PM for the second week running for Melica’s team – and the Worthing contestant said she had no reservations with Anisa doing it again. Melica was on the sub team, whose leader was Chisola Chitambala, and they were responsible for laying down the track.

The met former contestant Tre, who was at the recording studio.

Anisa wanted an empowered female virtual star – and they settled on the name Bami. Melica hummed a tune for their song, but there was not a lot on confidence in her delivery. Karren Brady was critical of the time taken to decide on a tune. There was a dispute on how their pop star looked with Carlo, Anisa and Max falling out.

Melica tried her best with lyrics with ‘Hey Hey can I get your attention’. Chisola suggested ‘Look at me in that dress’. Melica loved that. And when the track was being laid down, Melica said the song was ‘giving her goosebumps;.

But the reveal of Bami did not go down so well with Melica saying ‘Oh no, this is a disaster’. It’s was giving ‘pensioner vibes’.

And when the team got together the following morning. Keir said the character was less Taylor Swift and more Dot Cotton. Max called out Carlo for not helping with the creation of the look of the character. Melica said: “There was too much conflict in the team and this is why it’s gone wrong.”

She then said the logo was ‘rubbish’ and ‘embarrassing’. She was not wrong. ‘Mum vibes’ was one of the comments on the feedback Anisa’s team got from the focus group.

The teams then had to present in front of people from different brands who are looking to sponsor and Melica was seen dancing in the back as Anisa explained Bami and showed the musical video. Their pitch was much better than the other team’s.

They had one hour to secure sponsors – and Anisa’s pitch on empowerment seemed to impress the potential sponsors apart from the logo, which someone said the ‘i’ of Bami looked like a ‘tampon’ according to one person.

Melica did a great job with Debenhams and manged to get an initial £120,000 bid up to £150,000. A big next to her name in terms of performance. Anisa signed a deal for Alpha Romeo for £250,000 five year deal – but had a one-year release clause which Karren pointed out could only bring in £50,000.

Melica was seen shaking hands on another deal but we did not get to see the details.

The Boardroom

Lord Sugar started in funny form – claiming he was Simon Scowell in judging the music videos. Melica pointed out the ‘i’ in the logo was said to have looked like a tampon as people started to put blame on others. Lord Sugar said the video was ‘not bad’.

When talking about the £250,000 deal with the one-year release clause, Lord Sugar explained that it wasn’t as good a deal as Anisa thought.

Melica said: “You’re joking?” Lord Sugar replied: “No, I’m not.”

The result

Amber Rose’s team: Three Brands decided to invest £112,000 in sponsorship deals.

Anisa/Melica’s team: They got sponsorship deals £215,0000 – sealing a win and getting to rock out in an immersive experience as their prize.

Melica donned a wig and and played keyboard as the group were shown singing Valerie.

Who got fired?

Amber Rose brought back in Aoibheann Walsh and Nadia Suliaman back to face Lord Sugar to see who would be fired. Aoibheann was fired with Lord Sugar saying he had not heard from her in the last two weeks. Aoibheann said she didn’t get the opportunity to shine and wished she had spoken up a little more.

Verdict on Melica

Melica showed she is not scared of saying what she thinks when she doesn’t agree or like something a colleague does – and she is clearly a good sales person when seen securing deals and negotiating with potential clients. A really good week for Melica and I predict she is going far in the process. Be interesting to see her as a Project Manager.

Next week’s task

It was not clear what the task was and Melica didn’t really feature in the preview other than a bit of running.